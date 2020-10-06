66th MI thanks youth home for partnership

WIESBADEN, Germany - Col. Gregory Holden, commander of the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, recognizes the unit’s partnership with Wiesbaden youth home by awarding a certificate of appreciation June 10, 2020, to Maria Augusta Lorenzo, representative of the Jugendhilfeverbund Antoniusheim, at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

