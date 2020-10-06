Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    66th MI thanks youth home for partnership

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Nadine Bower 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - Col. Gregory Holden, commander of the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, recognizes the unit’s partnership with Wiesbaden youth home by awarding a certificate of appreciation June 10, 2020, to Maria Augusta Lorenzo, representative of the Jugendhilfeverbund Antoniusheim, at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 08:37
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 66th MI thanks youth home for partnership, by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

