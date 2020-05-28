Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wiesbaden Commissary brings food to community’s table

    Wiesbaden Commissary brings food to community’s table

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    05.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - Eric Jones, Commissary store worker, restocks supplies May 28, 2020, at the Wiesbaden Commissary. Meat sold in the Commissary is sourced from the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Beckman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 08:37
    Photo ID: 6245824
    VIRIN: 200528-A-AB123-001
    Resolution: 4032x1908
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden Commissary brings food to community’s table, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commissary brings food to community’s table

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT