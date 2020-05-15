Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Masters from Merizo

    GUAM

    05.15.2020

    Guam National Guard

    Brothers-in-law and Master Sgts. Joseph Santiago, left, and Andrew Barcinas, of the Guam National Guard, prepare for the Sergeants Major Academy in Merizo, Guam on May 15. Santiago and Barcinas credit their traditional cultural values of family, respect, and hard work to their success in the military.

    Culture
    Guam
    Sergeant Major
    Guam National Guard
    Family
    Army
    Father's Day

