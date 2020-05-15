Brothers-in-law and Master Sgts. Joseph Santiago, left, and Andrew Barcinas, of the Guam National Guard, prepare for the Sergeants Major Academy in Merizo, Guam on May 15. Santiago and Barcinas credit their traditional cultural values of family, respect, and hard work to their success in the military.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 03:10
|Photo ID:
|6245681
|VIRIN:
|200515-Z-RJ317-1011
|Resolution:
|3493x2432
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Masters from Merizo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT