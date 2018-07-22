Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRNE Training

    DILLINGHAM AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2018

    Photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Sweeney 

    25th Infantry Division   

    1st Lt. Bo Greene, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Officer assigned to HHB, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, coaches another Soldier during CBRN training during Lightning Forge Training Exercise July 22, 2018, at Dillingham Airfield, Hawaii. Soldiers are required to have CBRN training periodically in order to be deployable, which prepares them for possible chemical warfare. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Steph Sweeney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2018
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 03:03
    Photo ID: 6245680
    VIRIN: 180722-A-XP141-175
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: DILLINGHAM AIRFIELD, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRNE Training, by 1LT Stephanie Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nuclear
    field artillery
    25th ID
    cbrne
    chemical
    pacific
    schofield
    Usarpac
    Schofield Barracks
    gas
    warriors
    biological
    radar
    cbrn
    hawaii
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    army
    training
    artillery
    tropic lightning
    25ID
    2ibct
    2nd IBCT
    2-11 Field Artillery
    indopacific
    promask
    lightning forge
    2-11 FA

