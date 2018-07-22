1st Lt. Bo Greene, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Officer assigned to HHB, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, coaches another Soldier during CBRN training during Lightning Forge Training Exercise July 22, 2018, at Dillingham Airfield, Hawaii. Soldiers are required to have CBRN training periodically in order to be deployable, which prepares them for possible chemical warfare. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Steph Sweeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2018 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 03:03 Photo ID: 6245680 VIRIN: 180722-A-XP141-175 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.67 MB Location: DILLINGHAM AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBRNE Training, by 1LT Stephanie Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.