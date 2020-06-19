Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black 1999 Ford Ranger

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A photo of U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ericka. A. Woolever as a child and her father Ivan Martinez sits on a desk, June 19, 2020 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Martinez made a difference and a genuine impact in Woolever’s life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka. A Woolever)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black 1999 Ford Ranger, by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    FAMILY
    USAF
    31FW

