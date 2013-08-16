Coast Guard Cutter Fir (WLM 213) underway. Fir is a 225-foot buoy tender homeported in Cordova, Alaska. The Fir’s primary mission is to maintain aids-to-navigation. The ship’s dynamic positioning system allows the buoys to be set in a precise location. Other missions include maritime law enforcement, ports, waterways, and coastal security, search and rescue and environmental protection. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2013
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6245453
|VIRIN:
|130816-G-G0217-002
|Resolution:
|800x600
|Size:
|134.99 KB
|Location:
|CORDOVA, AK, US
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Fir (WLM 213) underway, by PO2 Melissa McKenzie, identified by DVIDS
