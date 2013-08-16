Coast Guard Cutter Fir (WLM 213) underway. Fir is a 225-foot buoy tender homeported in Cordova, Alaska. The Fir’s primary mission is to maintain aids-to-navigation. The ship’s dynamic positioning system allows the buoys to be set in a precise location. Other missions include maritime law enforcement, ports, waterways, and coastal security, search and rescue and environmental protection. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

