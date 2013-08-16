Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Fir (WLM 213) underway

    CORDOVA, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2013

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa McKenzie 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Cutter Fir (WLM 213) underway. Fir is a 225-foot buoy tender homeported in Cordova, Alaska. The Fir’s primary mission is to maintain aids-to-navigation. The ship’s dynamic positioning system allows the buoys to be set in a precise location. Other missions include maritime law enforcement, ports, waterways, and coastal security, search and rescue and environmental protection. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Cordova
    USCG BOUY TENDER
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Fir
    WLM 213

