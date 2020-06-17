Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMRTC-CC celebrates 122 years of heritage, heroics and service

    NMRTC-CC celebrates 122 years of heritage, heroics and service

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Dale Davis 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    Hospitalman Apprentice Luke Goodmonson, and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi Senior Enlisted Leader, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Andy Burnett, the command’s youngest and oldest Hospital Corpsmen, respectively, participate in a traditional cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 122nd birthday of the Hospital Corpsman rating. The short and socially distanced ceremony included the cake cutting, reading of messages from Navy Medicine senior leadership, as well as remarks form NMRTC-CC Commanding Officer, Capt. Eric Evans.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 16:32
    Photo ID: 6245345
    VIRIN: 200617-N-VM142-001
    Resolution: 1684x1332
    Size: 613.34 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC-CC celebrates 122 years of heritage, heroics and service, by Dale Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Hospital Corpsman
    Naval History
    Naval Heritage
    Defense Health Agency
    COVID-19
    Social Distancing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT