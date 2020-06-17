Hospitalman Apprentice Luke Goodmonson, and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi Senior Enlisted Leader, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Andy Burnett, the command’s youngest and oldest Hospital Corpsmen, respectively, participate in a traditional cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 122nd birthday of the Hospital Corpsman rating. The short and socially distanced ceremony included the cake cutting, reading of messages from Navy Medicine senior leadership, as well as remarks form NMRTC-CC Commanding Officer, Capt. Eric Evans.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 16:32 Photo ID: 6245345 VIRIN: 200617-N-VM142-001 Resolution: 1684x1332 Size: 613.34 KB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC-CC celebrates 122 years of heritage, heroics and service, by Dale Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.