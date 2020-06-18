U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Caleb R. Masters, logistics chief, Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, is the Motivator of the Week, June 22-26. The Motivator of the Week title recognizes the Marine or Sailor whose leadership improves their unit support of 2nd MLG and II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter)

