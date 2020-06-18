Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivator of the Week June 22-26

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Rachel Young-Porter 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Caleb R. Masters, logistics chief, Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, is the Motivator of the Week, June 22-26. The Motivator of the Week title recognizes the Marine or Sailor whose leadership improves their unit support of 2nd MLG and II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter)

    2d MLG
    CLB 8
    CLR 2
    MOTW
    IIMEF MOW

