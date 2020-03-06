About Cloth Face Coverings

Sgt. Maj. Stephine Bellinger, assigned to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, adjusts her cloth face mask before meeting with Soldiers. While people who are sick or know that they have COVID-19 should isolate at home, COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected. That’s why it’s important for everyone to practice social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from other people) and wear cloth face coverings in public settings. Cloth face coverings provide an extra layer to help prevent the respiratory droplets from traveling in the air and onto other people. When visiting the hospital, pharmacies and outlying clinics, please cover up when you are unable to maintain social distancing. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager.

