    About Cloth Face Coverings

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Sgt. Maj. Stephine Bellinger, assigned to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, adjusts her cloth face mask before meeting with Soldiers. While people who are sick or know that they have COVID-19 should isolate at home, COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected. That’s why it’s important for everyone to practice social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from other people) and wear cloth face coverings in public settings. Cloth face coverings provide an extra layer to help prevent the respiratory droplets from traveling in the air and onto other people. When visiting the hospital, pharmacies and outlying clinics, please cover up when you are unable to maintain social distancing. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 11:51
    Photo ID: 6244881
    VIRIN: 200603-A-OT285-393
    Resolution: 3024x3780
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, About Cloth Face Coverings, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    prevention
    leadership
    Fort Campbell
    Kentucky
    BACH
    example
    MEDCOM
    Army Medicine
    DHA
    medical company
    Blanchfield
    covid-19
    social distancing
    cloth face covering
    beat covid
    stephine bellinger
    troop sgt maj

