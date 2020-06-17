U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Caltabiano, a forward observer with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, poses for an environmental portrait as the unit’s Motivator of the Week at Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 17, 2020. According to his leadership, Caltabiano has distinguished himself as a critical asset to his company both inside and outside his Military Occupational Specialty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley McMenamin)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 11:38
|Photo ID:
|6244866
|VIRIN:
|200617-M-DL490-1013
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|10.54 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
