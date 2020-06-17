Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivator of the Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Haley McMenamin 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Caltabiano, a forward observer with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, poses for an environmental portrait as the unit’s Motivator of the Week at Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 17, 2020. According to his leadership, Caltabiano has distinguished himself as a critical asset to his company both inside and outside his Military Occupational Specialty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley McMenamin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivator of the Week, by LCpl Haley McMenamin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

