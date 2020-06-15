U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, and Col. Luca Crovatti, Aviano base commander, share lunch at the Mensa dining facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 15, 2020. The Mensa recently reopened after having been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Tucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 10:11 Photo ID: 6244828 VIRIN: 200615-F-DV125-1002 Resolution: 5347x3568 Size: 1.87 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31FW/ITAF CCs share meal at Mensa, by SSgt Kelsey Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.