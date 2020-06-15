Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31FW/ITAF CCs share meal at Mensa

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Tucker 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, and Col. Luca Crovatti, Aviano base commander, share lunch at the Mensa dining facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 15, 2020. The Mensa recently reopened after having been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Tucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 10:11
    Photo ID: 6244828
    VIRIN: 200615-F-DV125-1002
    Resolution: 5347x3568
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31FW/ITAF CCs share meal at Mensa, by SSgt Kelsey Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    dining facility
    lunch
    dfac
    USAF
    ITAF
    mensa
    COVID-19

