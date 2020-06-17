Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Montes 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Several Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group, 386th Force Protection and Medical Soldiers from the Canadian coalition forces walk in single file into a C-17 Globemaster III during aerial medical evacuation training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait June 17, 2020. Participants throughout their deployment will be subject to possible exercises and real-world situations where they will need to know configurations that Aircraft here can support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Aleixandre Montes)

