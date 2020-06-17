Several Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group, 386th Force Protection and Medical Soldiers from the Canadian coalition forces walk in single file into a C-17 Globemaster III during aerial medical evacuation training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait June 17, 2020. Participants throughout their deployment will be subject to possible exercises and real-world situations where they will need to know configurations that Aircraft here can support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Aleixandre Montes)
|06.17.2020
|06.18.2020 08:46
|6244705
|200617-F-BN304-035
|8256x5504
|8.05 MB
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|8
|3
|0
