    History 101

    NARVIK, NORWAY

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Skylar Harris 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, signs his name in a visitor book while touring the Narvik Krigsmuseum war museum, in Narvik, Norway, June 12, 2020. Marines took this opportunity to learn about the history and culture of the Norwegian area during their deployment. MRF-E focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, artic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 07:49
    Location: NARVIK, NO 
    NATO
    3rd battalion
    USMC
    Norway
    EUCOM
    Marines
    2nd Marine Regiment
    MARFOREUR/AF
    V32
    Marine Rotational Force Europe
    MRFE
    MRF-E 20.2

