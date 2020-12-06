History 101

A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, signs his name in a visitor book while touring the Narvik Krigsmuseum war museum, in Narvik, Norway, June 12, 2020. Marines took this opportunity to learn about the history and culture of the Norwegian area during their deployment. MRF-E focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, artic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)

