Sterett Sailors Pariticipate in a Damage Control Drill

200615-N-NC885-4010 Pacific Ocean (June 15, 2020)

Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Roman Horton, from Chicago (right), assists Boatswain's Mate Seaman Victor Best, from Houston, don his firefighting gear during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). The USS Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

