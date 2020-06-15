Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sterett Sailors Pariticipate in a Damage Control Drill

    Sterett Sailors Pariticipate in a Damage Control Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Pacific Ocean (June 15, 2020)
    Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Roman Horton, from Chicago (right), assists Boatswain's Mate Seaman Victor Best, from Houston, don his firefighting gear during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). The USS Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 07:35
    Photo ID: 6244620
    VIRIN: 200615-N-NC885-4010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TN, US
    Damage Control
    "USS Sterett
    DDG 104
    Sterett Sailors
    Forever Dauntless

