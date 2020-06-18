Environmental exclusive is a series designed to educate members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community, and how individual choices impact the Earth. Simple changes can lead to cost savings, comply with Germany’s environmental standards and promote a more sustainable Earth. (U.S. Air Force graphic illustration by Tech. Sgt. J. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 03:52 Photo ID: 6244545 VIRIN: 200618-F-DZ073-0001 Resolution: 2400x3393 Size: 1.01 MB Location: APO, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Environmental exclusive: Why no air conditioning?, by TSgt Jennifer Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.