Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NIWC Atlantic STEM Activities Continue Virtually Through COVID-19 Pandemic NIWC Atlantic STEM Activities Continue Virtually Through COVID-19 Pandemic

    NIWC Atlantic STEM Activities Continue Virtually Through COVID-19 Pandemic NIWC Atlantic STEM Activities Continue Virtually Through COVID-19 Pandemic

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Wendy M Jamieson 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Despite a global pandemic, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic leveraged their long-standing support to regional robotics programs and collaborated with more than 60 FIRST Lego League (FLL) volunteers to adapt community programs into virtual opportunities. (U.S. Navy Illustration by Wendy Jamieson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 14:35
    Photo ID: 6243919
    VIRIN: 200617-N-xx999-001
    Resolution: 930x675
    Size: 191.89 KB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic STEM Activities Continue Virtually Through COVID-19 Pandemic NIWC Atlantic STEM Activities Continue Virtually Through COVID-19 Pandemic, by Wendy M Jamieson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NIWC Atlantic STEM Activities Continue Virtually Through COVID-19 Pandemic

    TAGS

    STEM
    NIWC Atlantic
    NAVWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT