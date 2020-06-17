NIWC Atlantic STEM Activities Continue Virtually Through COVID-19 Pandemic NIWC Atlantic STEM Activities Continue Virtually Through COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite a global pandemic, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic leveraged their long-standing support to regional robotics programs and collaborated with more than 60 FIRST Lego League (FLL) volunteers to adapt community programs into virtual opportunities. (U.S. Navy Illustration by Wendy Jamieson/Released)

