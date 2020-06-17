U.S. Navy Hospital Corps 122nd Birthday Social Media Graphic

200617-N-MS174-0001 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (June 17, 2020) A social media graphic optimized for Facebook and Instagram highlights the 122nd birthday of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps. On June 17, 1898, President William McKinley formally approved the establishment of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps. Since then, Navy Hospital Corps have continued the tradition of caring for Sailors and Marines in military hospitals, onboard ships and on battlefields around the world. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Bobbie A. Camp/Released)

Date Taken: 06.17.2020
Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US