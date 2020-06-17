Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corps 122nd Birthday Social Media Graphic

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    200617-N-MS174-0001 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (June 17, 2020) A social media graphic optimized for Facebook and Instagram highlights the 122nd birthday of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps. On June 17, 1898, President William McKinley formally approved the establishment of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps. Since then, Navy Hospital Corps have continued the tradition of caring for Sailors and Marines in military hospitals, onboard ships and on battlefields around the world. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Bobbie A. Camp/Released)

    U.S. Navy
    Hospital Corpsman
    Corpsman Up
    Hospital Corps
    Hospital Corps Birthday
    U.S. Navy Hospital Corps

