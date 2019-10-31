Coast Guard personnel demobilize a forward operating location in Utqiagvik, Alaska, on October 31, 2019, using a C-130J to transport helicopter supplies home to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska.
The Coast Guard routinely uses the C-130 platform for long-range search and rescue, communications and to transport equipment and personnel.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Scott McCann.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 17:32
|Photo ID:
|6243060
|VIRIN:
|201031-G-EN109-0001
|Resolution:
|3877x2906
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|UTQIAGVIK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard demobilizes forward operating location in Utqiagvik, by LCDR Scott McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT