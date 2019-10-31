Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard demobilizes forward operating location in Utqiagvik

    UTQIAGVIK, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2019

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Scott McCann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard personnel demobilize a forward operating location in Utqiagvik, Alaska, on October 31, 2019, using a C-130J to transport helicopter supplies home to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska.

    The Coast Guard routinely uses the C-130 platform for long-range search and rescue, communications and to transport equipment and personnel.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Scott McCann.

