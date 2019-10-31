Coast Guard demobilizes forward operating location in Utqiagvik

Coast Guard personnel demobilize a forward operating location in Utqiagvik, Alaska, on October 31, 2019, using a C-130J to transport helicopter supplies home to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska.



The Coast Guard routinely uses the C-130 platform for long-range search and rescue, communications and to transport equipment and personnel.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Scott McCann.

