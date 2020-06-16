Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpsman Up (!) at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class ryan riley 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    As has been the case for the past 122 years, Navy hospital corpsmen have provided care, compassion and competence in following their corps' creed in all they do (Official Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Ryan Riley, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs, official Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Meagan Christoph, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

