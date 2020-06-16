As has been the case for the past 122 years, Navy hospital corpsmen have provided care, compassion and competence in following their corps' creed in all they do (Official Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Ryan Riley, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs, official Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Meagan Christoph, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 13:59
|Photo ID:
|6242714
|VIRIN:
|200616-N-MZ301-006
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corpsman Up (!) at NMRTC Bremerton, by PO1 ryan riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT