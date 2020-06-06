Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHS Conducts Safe Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2020

    SPANGDAHLEM, GERMANY

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The Spangdahlem High School (SHS) class of 2020 observes the graduation stage while donned in customized facemasks and sitting 2 meters apart from each other at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spangdahlem High School coordinated an innovative "drive-in" seating arrangement for family and friends and became the only school in its district to conduct an in-person graduation ceremony this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 02:27
    Photo ID: 6242212
    VIRIN: 200606-F-AF248-001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.2 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHS Conducts Safe Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2020, by SSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

