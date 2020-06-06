SHS Conducts Safe Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2020

The Spangdahlem High School (SHS) class of 2020 observes the graduation stage while donned in customized facemasks and sitting 2 meters apart from each other at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spangdahlem High School coordinated an innovative "drive-in" seating arrangement for family and friends and became the only school in its district to conduct an in-person graduation ceremony this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers)
|06.06.2020
|06.16.2020 02:27
|6242212
|200606-F-AF248-001
|8256x5504
|26.2 MB
|SPANGDAHLEM, DE
|6
|0
|0
