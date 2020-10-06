Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 19:52 Photo ID: 6242116 VIRIN: 200610-M-YY851-1910 Resolution: 2048x1689 Size: 703.11 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: MINSTER, OH, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From Russia to America- The Journey to Becoming a US Marine, by LCpl Hannah Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.