    200614-N-N3764-0002

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 14, 2020) An MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 practices evasive maneuvers with flares during a tracking exercise with the USS Preble (DDG 88). The Preble is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibly to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by IS1 Samuel Leydon/Released)

