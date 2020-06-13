A Coast Guard Donald Horsley (WPC-1117) crewmember helps offload approximately 150 kilograms of seized cocaine that were transferred federal law enforcement authorities, who also took custody of three suspected smugglers Saturday, at Sector San Juan. The bust came following the interdiction of a go-fast vessel by the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser (WPC-1116) June 8, 2020, approximately 50 nautical miles south of Isla Saona, Dominican Republic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 13:48 Photo ID: 6241631 VIRIN: 200613-G-KA744-1004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.19 MB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard offloads $5.6 million in seized cocaine, transfers custody of 3 suspected smugglers in San Juan, Puerto Rico, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.