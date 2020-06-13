Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads $5.6 million in seized cocaine, transfers custody of 3 suspected smugglers in San Juan, Puerto Rico

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard Donald Horsley (WPC-1117) crewmember helps offload approximately 150 kilograms of seized cocaine that were transferred federal law enforcement authorities, who also took custody of three suspected smugglers Saturday, at Sector San Juan. The bust came following the interdiction of a go-fast vessel by the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser (WPC-1116) June 8, 2020, approximately 50 nautical miles south of Isla Saona, Dominican Republic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
