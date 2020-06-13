Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from Yasa Jupiter bulk carrier ship in the Atlantic Ocean near Puerto Rico

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    06.13.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The crew of a Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Borinquen transfers a crewmember from the Marshall Island's flagged Yasa Jupiter, a 653-foot bulk carrier ship, to Emergency Medical Service personnel at the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico June 13, 2020. The crewmember was medevaced moments earlier, approximately 60 nautical miles northeast of Puerto Rico and taken to the Centro Medico Hospital in San Juan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 12:11
    Photo ID: 6241485
    VIRIN: 200613-G-G0107-4001
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 158.06 KB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from Yasa Jupiter bulk carrier ship in the Atlantic Ocean near Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    San Juan
    June 13
    bulk carrier
    Sector San Juan
    2020
    Air Station Borinquen
    Coast Guard MH-65D helicopter
    Yasa Jupiter
    Isla Grande Airport
    26-year-old crewmember

