Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from Yasa Jupiter bulk carrier ship in the Atlantic Ocean near Puerto Rico

The crew of a Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Borinquen transfers a crewmember from the Marshall Island's flagged Yasa Jupiter, a 653-foot bulk carrier ship, to Emergency Medical Service personnel at the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico June 13, 2020. The crewmember was medevaced moments earlier, approximately 60 nautical miles northeast of Puerto Rico and taken to the Centro Medico Hospital in San Juan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 12:11
Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
