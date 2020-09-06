U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Lyman, Command, U.S. Transportation Command, Control, Communications, and Cyber Systems Directorate (TCJ6) director, pictured center, meets with U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Bradley, TCJ6 deputy director, June 9, 2020. I*n June Lyman departs USTRANSCOM for the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, to become the Air Force’s Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Cyber Effects Operations, AF A2/A6. For the past two years, as the TCJ6 director, Lyman has led the planning, integration, operations, and maintenance of USTRANSCOM’s C4 systems. He has also held the position of the command’s chief information officer, spearheading the investment strategy for all information technology resources. And dual-hatted as the Deputy Director for Cyberspace Operations, Operations Directorate, TCJ3, Lyman directed the command’s cyber mission assurance and cyber effects efforts. (Photo by Michelle Gigante)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 10:11 Photo ID: 6241268 VIRIN: 200615-F-AL359-001 Resolution: 982x786 Size: 285.29 KB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Departing U.S. Transportation Command director advanced solutions to cyberspace challenges, by michelle gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.