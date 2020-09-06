Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Departing U.S. Transportation Command director advanced solutions to cyberspace challenges

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by michelle gigante 

    U.S. Transportation Command

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Lyman, Command, U.S. Transportation Command, Control, Communications, and Cyber Systems Directorate (TCJ6) director, pictured center, meets with U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Bradley, TCJ6 deputy director, June 9, 2020. I*n June Lyman departs USTRANSCOM for the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, to become the Air Force’s Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Cyber Effects Operations, AF A2/A6. For the past two years, as the TCJ6 director, Lyman has led the planning, integration, operations, and maintenance of USTRANSCOM’s C4 systems. He has also held the position of the command’s chief information officer, spearheading the investment strategy for all information technology resources. And dual-hatted as the Deputy Director for Cyberspace Operations, Operations Directorate, TCJ3, Lyman directed the command’s cyber mission assurance and cyber effects efforts. (Photo by Michelle Gigante)

