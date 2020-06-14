Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    To Go Please

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman Master Sgt. Joseph Braner, assigned to the 171st Mission Support Group issues pre-packaged meals to another guardsman, near Pittsburgh June 14, 2020. The services flight provided packed lunches for all drill status guardsmen during the unit training assembly while the dining facility was closed due to HPCON Bravo restrictions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, To Go Please, by SSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

