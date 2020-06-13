Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island

An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew drops off a fresh MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew at Hilo, Hawaii, while responding to a search and rescue case for a missing fisher, June 13, 2020. The Hercules crew also participated in the case, conducting shoreline searches along Hawaii Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jack Sauve/Release)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 22:56
|Photo ID:
|6240613
|VIRIN:
|200613-G-GO214-1005
|Resolution:
|2300x1643
|Size:
|580.39 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
