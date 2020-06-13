Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island

An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew drops off a fresh MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew at Hilo, Hawaii, while responding to a search and rescue case for a missing fisher, June 13, 2020. The Hercules crew also participated in the case, conducting shoreline searches along Hawaii Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jack Sauve/Release)

