    Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew drops off a fresh MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew at Hilo, Hawaii, while responding to a search and rescue case for a missing fisher, June 13, 2020. The Hercules crew also participated in the case, conducting shoreline searches along Hawaii Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jack Sauve/Release)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Station Barbers Point
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Big Island
    Sector Honolulu

