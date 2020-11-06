Coast Guard searching for one overdue person near Dauphin Island, Alabama

The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for an overdue person in Dauphin Island, Alabama, June 12, 2020. Missing is Brian Duff, a white adult male, last seen wearing an orange life jacket, with a long sleeve under his life jacket. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)

