    Coast Guard searching for one overdue person near Dauphin Island, Alabama

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for an overdue person in Dauphin Island, Alabama, June 12, 2020. Missing is Brian Duff, a white adult male, last seen wearing an orange life jacket, with a long sleeve under his life jacket. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 19:47
