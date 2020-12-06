FORT CARSON, Colo. - Cadre and trainees of Fort Carson Pre-Ranger Program traverse a creek bed while conducting a patrol exercise June 12, 2020 at Fort Carson, Colorado. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott J. Evans, 14th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6240000
|VIRIN:
|200612-A-LK945-099
|Resolution:
|1280x1280
|Size:
|785.97 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ivy Soldiers Participate in Pre-Ranger School, by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT