    Ivy Soldiers Participate in Pre-Ranger School

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT CARSON, Colo. - Cadre and trainees of Fort Carson Pre-Ranger Program traverse a creek bed while conducting a patrol exercise June 12, 2020 at Fort Carson, Colorado. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott J. Evans, 14th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Soldiers Participate in Pre-Ranger School, by SSG Scott Evans

    TAGS

    #4ID #SteadfastandLoyal #IvyLethal #PreRangerProgram #Ranger #USArmyFortCarson

