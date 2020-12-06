Senior Airman Ronald Dunlap, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics technician, inspects C-17 Globemaster III engine hydraulic lines for operational readiness at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 12, 2020. Maintainers perform routine maintenance and inspections to ensure aircraft readiness for all potential missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 12:23
|Photo ID:
|6239410
|VIRIN:
|200612-F-UJ876-1011
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Put some light on it, by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
