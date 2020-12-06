Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Put some light on it

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Ronald Dunlap, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics technician, inspects C-17 Globemaster III engine hydraulic lines for operational readiness at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 12, 2020. Maintainers perform routine maintenance and inspections to ensure aircraft readiness for all potential missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Put some light on it, by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

