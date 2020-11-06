Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    W.Va. Guard, Peruvian military share best practices for COVID-19 response

    W.Va. Guard, Peruvian military share best practices for COVID-19 response

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Leadership of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) held a video conference call with their State Partnership Program (SPP) counterparts in Perú to discuss COVID-19 military response efforts and best practices June 11, 2020. Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Adjutant General of the WVNG, and Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Cantrell, senior enlisted advisor for the WVNG, along with an interpreter, and SPP-Peru program coordinator, Sgt. 1st Class Hector Guillen, spent an hour discussing COVID-19 efforts with their Peruvian counterparts, including Brig. Gen. Marcos Rodriguez, the commander of the Peruvian Army’s National Support and Development Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 09:21
    Photo ID: 6239137
    VIRIN: 200611-Z-FC129-004
    Resolution: 3510x2356
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard, Peruvian military share best practices for COVID-19 response, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    W.Va. Guard, Peruvian military share best practices for COVID-19 response

    TAGS

    West Virginia
    State Partnership Program
    West Virginia National Guard
    Peru
    National Guard
    SPP
    WVNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT