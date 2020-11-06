Leadership of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) held a video conference call with their State Partnership Program (SPP) counterparts in Perú to discuss COVID-19 military response efforts and best practices June 11, 2020. Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Adjutant General of the WVNG, and Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Cantrell, senior enlisted advisor for the WVNG, along with an interpreter, and SPP-Peru program coordinator, Sgt. 1st Class Hector Guillen, spent an hour discussing COVID-19 efforts with their Peruvian counterparts, including Brig. Gen. Marcos Rodriguez, the commander of the Peruvian Army’s National Support and Development Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 09:21 Photo ID: 6239137 VIRIN: 200611-Z-FC129-004 Resolution: 3510x2356 Size: 6.55 MB Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, W.Va. Guard, Peruvian military share best practices for COVID-19 response, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.