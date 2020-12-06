Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SAPR: 15 Years of Support for Service Members

    SAPR: 15 Years of Support for Service Members

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 435th Air Expeditionary Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Coordinator is available to assist and promote military readiness 24/7. The Department of Defense created the SAPR program in 2005 hoping to eliminate sexual assault and ensure excellence in victim advocacy and prevention efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 09:21
    Photo ID: 6239134
    VIRIN: 200612-F-ZB805-0011
    Resolution: 7479x5470
    Size: 13.31 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR: 15 Years of Support for Service Members, by A1C Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SAPR: 15 Years of Support for Service Members

    TAGS

    USAFE
    SARC
    Sexual Assault
    SAPR
    USAF
    435th Air Expeditionary Wing
    435AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT