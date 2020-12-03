Portrait Photo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Christina Ceville, 375th Communications Squadron client systems supervisor, poses in front of computers at her work center March 6, 2020 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Ceville won the Showcase Airman Award for her professional image, positive outlook and work ethic.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

    Scott Air Force Base
    Showcase Wing
    Showcase Airman

