Staff Sgt. Christina Ceville, 375th Communications Squadron client systems supervisor, poses in front of computers at her work center March 6, 2020 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Ceville won the Showcase Airman Award for her professional image, positive outlook and work ethic.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 08:10
|Photo ID:
|6239071
|VIRIN:
|200306-F-HE813-1001
|Resolution:
|3263x3032
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Portrait Photo, by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT