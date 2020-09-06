Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mildenhall Nation: TSgt Williams

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    “As a station captain, I make the schedules, ensure the trucks are properly manned with people with the right certifications, carry out our daily details and training, and make sure the shift is organized for the 24-hour period. On the firefighting side of it, whether it’s extinguishing a fire, responding to a medical emergency, or getting an aircrew out of a plane, it’s awesome to put your gear on and go help somebody,” said Tech. Sgt. Cody Williams, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department noncommissioned officer in charge of operations, from Ocala, Florida.

