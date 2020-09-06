Mildenhall Nation: TSgt Williams

“As a station captain, I make the schedules, ensure the trucks are properly manned with people with the right certifications, carry out our daily details and training, and make sure the shift is organized for the 24-hour period. On the firefighting side of it, whether it’s extinguishing a fire, responding to a medical emergency, or getting an aircrew out of a plane, it’s awesome to put your gear on and go help somebody,” said Tech. Sgt. Cody Williams, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department noncommissioned officer in charge of operations, from Ocala, Florida.

