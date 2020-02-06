Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guarding the Gateway

    Guarding the Gateway

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Stephanie Kompoltowicz, 386th EMDG Nurse and Senior Airman Lauren Frensley, 385th EMDG Flight Medical Technician pose for a portrait on the flightline of Cargo City, Kuwait, June 2, 2020. The 386th EMDG screens service members from multiple branches including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and Marine Corps that come through Cargo City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

    TAGS

    Medical Group
    Kuwait
    386th AEW
    Ali Al Salem
    386th EMDG
    Cargo City
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

