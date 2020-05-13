Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAQ-209 and 13th Fighter Squadron conduct suppression of enemy air defense training exercises

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.13.2020

    MISAWA, Japan (May 14, 2020) – An EA-18G Growler from the Star Warriors of VAQ-209 sits ready to fly next to an F-16CM from the 13th Fighter Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan. VAQ-209 and the 13th & 14th Fighter Squadrons have recently been conducting suppression of enemy air defense training exercises to increase joint readiness and be ready to Fight Tonight! VAQ-209 is the US military's only reserve electronic attack squadron and is currently forward deployed to the INDOPACOM AOR in support of forward presence and stability operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Peter Scheu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    TAGS

    13th Fighter Squadron
    VAQ-209
    Growler
    Star Warriors

