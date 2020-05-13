VAQ-209 and 13th Fighter Squadron conduct suppression of enemy air defense training exercises

200514-N-#####-1001



MISAWA, Japan (May 14, 2020) – An EA-18G Growler from the Star Warriors of VAQ-209 sits ready to fly next to an F-16CM from the 13th Fighter Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan. VAQ-209 and the 13th & 14th Fighter Squadrons have recently been conducting suppression of enemy air defense training exercises to increase joint readiness and be ready to Fight Tonight! VAQ-209 is the US military's only reserve electronic attack squadron and is currently forward deployed to the INDOPACOM AOR in support of forward presence and stability operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Peter Scheu)

