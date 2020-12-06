Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Army National Guard Celebrates Army Birthday

    GUAM

    06.12.2020

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Guam National Guard

    BARRIGADA, Guam (June 12, 2020) -- In celebration of the Army's 245th birthday, the Guam Army National Guard's oldest Soldier Col. Mike Cruz, left, and youngest Soldier Pvt. Jayton Penaflor cut the birthday cake during a ceremony at the Guam National Guard Headquarters in Barrigada June 12. The U.S. Army's honorable lineage dates back to June 15, 1775. 245 years later, we observe our Army's values and patriotism, our legacy of service and making a difference in our communities, and the sacrifices we have made. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)

