Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Retiring Camp Zama doctor looks back on 36 years at clinic

    Retiring Camp Zama doctor looks back on 36 years at clinic

    JAPAN

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Dr. Timothy Russell, who will retire in July after 36 years at the BG Crawford F. Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic, waves goodbye to the community at Camp Zama, Japan, June 4.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 01:01
    Photo ID: 6238825
    VIRIN: 200612-A-IT218-001
    Resolution: 3648x3448
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retiring Camp Zama doctor looks back on 36 years at clinic, by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retiring Camp Zama doctor looks back on 36 years at clinic

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    BG Crawford F. Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic
    HQAMC
    target_news_asiapacific
    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT