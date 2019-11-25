Member nations voted to add Novichok to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons list of banned substances during the 24th OPCW Conference of States Parties held at The Hague, the Netherlands, Nov. 25-29, 2019.
Army Scientist Plays Key Role in International Ban on Nerve Agent
