A U.S. Soldier with the California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division shakes the hand of a protestor as the protestor thanks the Soldier for his service during the peaceful protest in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, June 5, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jack J. Adamyk)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 17:41
|Photo ID:
|6238567
|VIRIN:
|200605-Z-JT686-0007
|Resolution:
|2104x1186
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cal Guard supports peaceful protest in Los Angeles, by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT