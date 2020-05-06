Cal Guard supports peaceful protest in Los Angeles

A U.S. Soldier with the California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division shakes the hand of a protestor as the protestor thanks the Soldier for his service during the peaceful protest in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, June 5, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jack J. Adamyk)

