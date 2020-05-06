Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cal Guard supports peaceful protest in Los Angeles

    Cal Guard supports peaceful protest in Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jack Adamyk 

    California National Guard   

    A U.S. Soldier with the California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division shakes the hand of a protestor as the protestor thanks the Soldier for his service during the peaceful protest in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, June 5, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jack J. Adamyk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 17:41
    Photo ID: 6238567
    VIRIN: 200605-Z-JT686-0007
    Resolution: 2104x1186
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard supports peaceful protest in Los Angeles, by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Los Angeles
    handshake
    California National Guard
    40 ID
    40th Infantry Division
    DSCA
    california
    Army National Guard
    protest
    civil unrest
    disturbance
    DSCA National Guard Images
    DSCA USNORTHCOM
    DSCA Response
    ndfhp2020
    civilunrest20ngca
    CivilUnrest20NG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT