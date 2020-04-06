Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard works in Los Angeles during activation

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Donald Simmons, of the California Air National Guard's 129th Civil Engineer Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, pushes a man in a wheelchair during a civil support mission in downtown Los Angeles, June 4, 2020. Simmons and other Cal Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated by the governor to protect lives and property of Californians during a period of unrest across the country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Deepak N. Prasad)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard works in Los Angeles during activation, by TSgt Deepak Prasad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

