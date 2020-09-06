Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sierra Army Depot firefighters facilitate training for National Guard counterparts

    Sierra Army Depot firefighters facilitate training for National Guard counterparts

    HERLONG, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Doug Magill 

    Sierra Army Depot

    John Wooten, Sierra Army Depot firefighter, monitors a controlled burn, June 3, 2020, before the beginning of a training iteration with Nevada Air National Guard firefighters at Sierra Army Depot's fire training center in Herlong, California. Sierra Army Depot firefighters trained firefighters from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, based out of Reno, Nevada, on multiple scenarios.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 14:43
    Photo ID: 6238347
    VIRIN: 200609-A-NW302-001
    Resolution: 4432x3104
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: HERLONG, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sierra Army Depot firefighters facilitate training for National Guard counterparts, by Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    First Responders
    Emergency Response
    Response
    AMC
    Firefighters
    Emergency
    Materiel
    TACOM
    MaterielMatters
    1st Responders
    Materiel Matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT