Sierra Army Depot firefighters facilitate training for National Guard counterparts

John Wooten, Sierra Army Depot firefighter, monitors a controlled burn, June 3, 2020, before the beginning of a training iteration with Nevada Air National Guard firefighters at Sierra Army Depot's fire training center in Herlong, California. Sierra Army Depot firefighters trained firefighters from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, based out of Reno, Nevada, on multiple scenarios.

