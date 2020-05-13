Electrician Mates 1st Class Jacob Brown, from Dayton, Ohio, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department electrical repair team performs assembly of a ventilation cooling fan motor prior to insulator varnish dip of the stator windings in Ford’s Motor Rewind Shop May 13, 2020. Over 1,200 feet of wire is used to restore the 3 phase AC motor to rebuild the motor for certification testing/install. His critical skillset is making a difference onboard by eliminating the need to source depot-level resources for repairs. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting integrated air wing operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 05.13.2020 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Hometown: DAYTON, OH, US