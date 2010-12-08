Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former U.S. Army Cold Regions Test Center commander battles COVID-19

    Former U.S. Army Cold Regions Test Center commander battles COVID-19

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2010

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    From his earliest days as a military police officer in Panama to stints in Afghanistan and Iraq, Col. John Cavedo (seen here in 2010), who commanded U.S. Army Cold Regions Test Center from 2009 to 2012, experienced his share of physical discomfort during more than three decades in the Army.

    When he retired from uniform in 2018, he took a job as president of a defense manufacturing company in Michigan with 150 employees. He had gained weight without daily PT, but otherwise he was healthy and life was good, until COVID-19 came along.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former U.S. Army Cold Regions Test Center commander battles COVID-19, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Former U.S. Army Cold Regions Test Center commander battles COVID-19

    TAGS

    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

