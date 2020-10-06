Corpsman Up! NHB/NMRTC Bremerton hospital corpsman reflect on their commitment, their duty, their corps creed in conjunction with the Navy's Hospital Corps 122 Birthday (Official Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 12:10 Photo ID: 6238028 VIRIN: 200610-N-MZ301-001 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 838.19 KB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hospital Corps 122 Birthday Reflections, by PO1 ryan riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.