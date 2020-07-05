Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Md. nurse practitioner served first mobilization on the front lines of military COVID-19 response

    Md. nurse practitioner served first mobilization on the front lines of military COVID-19 response

    QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Capt. Chimdinma Barbara Ojini pictured at Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York City. Ojini, a nurse practitioner, is one of more than 1200 Army Reserve medical professionals that have mobilized with Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces as part of the Department of Defense response to COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 08:35
    Location: QUEENS, NY, US 
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    TAGS

    ARMEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    COVID-19
    COVID19ARMYRESERVE
    UAMTF
    Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force
    AR-Medical Command

