Md. nurse practitioner served first mobilization on the front lines of military COVID-19 response

Capt. Chimdinma Barbara Ojini pictured at Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York City. Ojini, a nurse practitioner, is one of more than 1200 Army Reserve medical professionals that have mobilized with Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces as part of the Department of Defense response to COVID-19.

