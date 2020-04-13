Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    One Mission, Many Faces: Master Sgt. Anders, Danish Army

    One Mission, Many Faces: Master Sgt. Anders, Danish Army

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    04.13.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    "The favorite part of the job to me is to help people. And every time I help people, people tend to be good to help me as well when I need it. That's what I like the most. The last deployment I had down here, I was working with some very good and funny guys from the 201st Regional Support Group from Georgia. And I visited them this last summer. I went to Atlanta to visit them. I met some very good friends over there. A lot of characters. I don't know if it's ok to say, but there were a lot of rednecks. But I think when people consider themselves rednecks, they don't get offended if you call them rednecks - as long as you can say it with a smile.

    "We did a lot of work with them. They were the ones who did the BOS-I engineer office down there. They had a storage yard next to our yard. And one of the guys called me on the phone and said he needed help. And when I came over there, he was lying in the back of a truck with 10 sheets of plexiglass on top of him because it fell over and he couldn't get up. He wasn't hurt. He was just stuck... He was trying to do everything himself. I think he was trying to impress his master sergeant. I talk to them a lot. I talk to them at least every 14 days or so. And the plan is to visit - maybe not this year because of everything going on - but next year for sure, I'm going to Atlanta again."

    -- Master Sgt. Anders, Al Asad Air Base, Iraq

    (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 207th Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 04:44
    Photo ID: 6237724
    VIRIN: 200413-A-VX503-023
    Resolution: 4515x3011
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Mission, Many Faces: Master Sgt. Anders, Danish Army, by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Al Asad
    Denmark
    Iraq
    Combined Joint Task Force
    Danish Army
    BOS-I
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT