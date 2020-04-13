One Mission, Many Faces: Master Sgt. Anders, Danish Army

"The favorite part of the job to me is to help people. And every time I help people, people tend to be good to help me as well when I need it. That's what I like the most. The last deployment I had down here, I was working with some very good and funny guys from the 201st Regional Support Group from Georgia. And I visited them this last summer. I went to Atlanta to visit them. I met some very good friends over there. A lot of characters. I don't know if it's ok to say, but there were a lot of rednecks. But I think when people consider themselves rednecks, they don't get offended if you call them rednecks - as long as you can say it with a smile.



"We did a lot of work with them. They were the ones who did the BOS-I engineer office down there. They had a storage yard next to our yard. And one of the guys called me on the phone and said he needed help. And when I came over there, he was lying in the back of a truck with 10 sheets of plexiglass on top of him because it fell over and he couldn't get up. He wasn't hurt. He was just stuck... He was trying to do everything himself. I think he was trying to impress his master sergeant. I talk to them a lot. I talk to them at least every 14 days or so. And the plan is to visit - maybe not this year because of everything going on - but next year for sure, I'm going to Atlanta again."



-- Master Sgt. Anders, Al Asad Air Base, Iraq



