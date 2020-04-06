Cal Guard provides support in Los Angeles

A California National Guard service member pushes a man in a wheelchair across the street while providing security and protection in the Jewelry District of downtown Los Angeles, June 4, 2020. Cal Guard activated at the request of state and local agencies due to credible threats of vandalism and looting in the greater Los Angeles area following a period of civil unrest. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
