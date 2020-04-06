Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard provides support in Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    California National Guard   

    A California National Guard service member pushes a man in a wheelchair across the street while providing security and protection in the Jewelry District of downtown Los Angeles, June 4, 2020. Cal Guard activated at the request of state and local agencies due to credible threats of vandalism and looting in the greater Los Angeles area following a period of civil unrest. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard provides support in Los Angeles, by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

