Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Why I Serve: Sgt. 1st Class Carmen Granville

    Why I Serve: Sgt. 1st Class Carmen Granville

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carmen Granville, a telecommunications operations chief with the 335th Signal Command (Theater), poses for a portrait at East Point, Georgia, May 28, 2020. Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters took part in the U.S. Army's "Why I Serve" campaign to shed light on the various reasons people join the military. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 20:57
    Photo ID: 6237496
    VIRIN: 200528-A-CB630-411
    Resolution: 13440x6720
    Size: 46.64 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: Sgt. 1st Class Carmen Granville, by SSG Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Why I Serve: Sgt. 1st Class Carman Granville

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Atlanta
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Signal Corps
    Army Reserve
    Combat Camera
    USAR
    Army
    warfighter
    Fort Gordon
    NETCOM
    Warrior Citizen
    335th
    335th Signal Command (Theater)
    Ready Lightning
    combat-ready
    CIO/G-6
    25W
    Signal Soldier
    Sgt. 1st Class Carmen Granville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT