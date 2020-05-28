U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carmen Granville, a telecommunications operations chief with the 335th Signal Command (Theater), poses for a portrait at East Point, Georgia, May 28, 2020. Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters took part in the U.S. Army's "Why I Serve" campaign to shed light on the various reasons people join the military. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 20:57 Photo ID: 6237496 VIRIN: 200528-A-CB630-411 Resolution: 13440x6720 Size: 46.64 MB Location: ATLANTA, GA, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Why I Serve: Sgt. 1st Class Carmen Granville, by SSG Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.