200611-N-FA444-1089 NAVAL BASE, Guam (June 11, 2020) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), her crew and embarked 7th Fleet staff, prepare to enter port in Naval Base, Guam, for Blue Ridge's second Safe Haven Liberty June 11, 2020. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

This work, USS Blue Ridge and Embarked Staff Arrive in Guam, by SN Brandon Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.