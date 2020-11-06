Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge and Embarked Staff Arrive in Guam

    USS BLUE RIDGE, GUAM

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Seaman Brandon Harris 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    200611-N-FA444-1089 NAVAL BASE, Guam (June 11, 2020) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), her crew and embarked 7th Fleet staff, prepare to enter port in Naval Base, Guam, for Blue Ridge's second Safe Haven Liberty June 11, 2020. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 20:52
    Photo ID: 6237495
    VIRIN: 200611-N-FA444-1089
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge and Embarked Staff Arrive in Guam, by SN Brandon Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Ridge Pulls Into Guam for Second Safe Haven Liberty

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Guam
    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy
    Bubble Liberty

